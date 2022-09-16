Xi urges SCO to strengthen cooperation, promote building of closer SCO community with shared future
Chinese President Xi Jinping makes remarks while attending the 22nd meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) at the International Conference Center in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Sept. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)
SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday called on the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to uphold the Shanghai Spirit, strengthen unity and cooperation, and promote the building of an even closer SCO community with a shared future.
Xi made the remarks while attending the 22nd meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO, during which he delivered a speech entitled "Ride on the Trend of the Times and Enhance Solidarity and Cooperation to Embrace a Better Future."
In the speech, Xi pointed out that this year marks the 20th anniversary of the signing of the Charter of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the 15th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty on Long-Term Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation of the Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.
Guided by the two founding documents, the SCO has succeeded in exploring a new path for the development of international organizations, and there is much to be drawn upon from its enlightening practices, including upholding political trust, mutually beneficial cooperation, equality, openness and inclusiveness, and equity and justice. These five points fully embody the Shanghai Spirit, namely mutual trust, mutual benefit, equality, consultation, respect for diversity of civilizations and pursuit of common development, said Xi.
