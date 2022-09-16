We Are China

Grand welcome ceremony for Xi held by Kazakh president

(People's Daily App) 16:29, September 16, 2022

President Xi Jinping attended a welcome ceremony held by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the Ak Orda Presidential Palace in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan on Wednesday.

