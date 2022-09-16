Xi calls on SCO to deepen cooperation, carry forward Shanghai Spirit
SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday urged Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states to keep the SCO on the right course, deepen cooperation in various fields, and continue to foster a favorable environment for the development and rejuvenation of member states.
Xi made the remarks when attending the restricted session of the 22nd meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO.
In his speech, Xi called on the SCO member states to stay committed to the Shanghai Spirit and enhance solidarity and cooperation, maintain strategic independence and safeguard regional stability, pursue inclusiveness and shared benefits in promoting development cooperation, and advance the SCO expansion process and strengthen SCO institutions.
