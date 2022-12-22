Turkish university cultivates talents in Chinese to boost China-Türkiye ties

Xinhua) 09:56, December 22, 2022

A teacher teaches her student on Chinese Calligraphy at Nevsehir Haci Bektas Veli University, in Nevsehir, Trkiye, on Dec.19, 2022. (Photo by Li Zhenbei/Xinhua)

NEVSEHIR, Trkiye, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- By cultivating young talents specializing in Chinese culture and the language, a university in central Trkiye aims to play a part in strengthening ties between China and Trkiye.

The Nevsehir Haci Bektas Veli University in Trkiye's famed Cappadocia region inaugurated two years ago a Chinese language and literature department.

"To help our region's tourism industry and welcome tourists, we inaugurated two years ago a department of Chinese language and literature. We aim to provide qualified personnel for tourism and Trkiye's trade with China," Semih Aktekin, the rector of the university, told Xinhua in an interview.

Students study Chinese at Nevsehir Haci Bektas Veli University, in Nevsehir, Trkiye, on Dec. 19, 2022. (Photo by Li Zhenbei/Xinhua)

Noting China's Belt and Road Initiative as a catalyst in improving ties between Beijing and Ankara in the last decade, Aktekin said the graduates from his university could fill the need for qualified personnel.

Fatma Ecem Ceylan, head of the university's new sinology department, expressed optimism for the job prospects of her students.

"Cappadocia is a famous tourist destination that attracts many Chinese tourists. Although our students are only sophomores, hotels and restaurants have already contacted us, hoping our students could work for them," she said.

A teacher teaches her student on Chinese Calligraphy at Nevsehir Haci Bektas Veli University, in Nevsehir, Trkiye, on Dec.19, 2022. (Photo by Li Zhenbei/Xinhua)

Doga Hubes, one of Ceylan's students, shared her passion for the Chinese culture, especially the Chinese philosophy.

"In the past, Chinese was a hobby for me. My Chinese friends had introduced to me a lot about Chinese culture," she said, describing the study of sinology in her higher education as a delight.

"I participated in the Chinese Bridge competition last year. Through participating in the competition, I learned more about Confucianism and the philosopher himself, and I like it very much," she added.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)