7th Sanya Int'l Cultural Industry Fair opens in Sanya, S China's Hainan

People's Daily Online) 16:57, January 03, 2023

Photo shows exhibition areas of Pakistan and Afghanistan at the 7th Sanya International Cultural Industry Fair in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province. (People’s Daily Online/Niu Liangyu)

The 7th Sanya International Cultural Industry Fair opened in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, on Dec. 30, 2022. The four-day fair attracted enterprises from 32 countries and regions, and over 260 cultural enterprises in China, featuring over 40,000 exhibits.

Exhibition areas of countries along the Belt and Road route, including Nepal, Yemen, Indonesia, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran, and Mongolia caught the attention of many visitors with their dazzling arrays of items with local features.

Nepal brought singing bowls of different sizes, which can be used for meditation and relaxation, to the fair. Handmade pottery products adorned with local patterns were displayed in the exhibition area of Iran's free trade zones. Yemeni exhibitors drew in visitors with their handmade mosaic glass lamps. Many visitors were amazed by the rosewood furniture and handicrafts of Pakistan, and stopped to take photos of them.

