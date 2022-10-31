China's cultural industry posts steady growth in Jan-Sept
BEIJING, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- China's cultural sector sustained steady growth in revenue in the first three quarters of the year, official data showed on Sunday.
The combined operating revenue of major companies in the sector amounted to 8.65 trillion yuan (about 1.2 trillion U.S. dollars) in the January-September period, up 1.4 percent year on year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
The growth went up by 1.1 percentage points from that in the first half.
Almost all sub-sectors attained recovery in the first three quarters, logging rapid increases or narrowing declines in revenue compared with the first six months.
Emerging business models of the cultural industry maintained sound growth momentum in the first nine months, with their operating revenue rising 3.9 percent from a year ago to 3.08 trillion yuan.
The NBS data came from a survey of cultural companies with annual revenue of more than 20 million yuan or those meeting other standards set by the NBS.
Photos
Related Stories
- China's cultural industry sustains steady growth in H1
- China's cultural industry expands steadily in 2020: NBS
- Cultural industry of China's Jiangsu posts robust revenue growth in Jan-Sept
- Cultural industries catering for senior citizens enjoy huge potential for development in China
- China's cultural industry reports falling revenue as virus hurts business
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.