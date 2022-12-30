Former provincial political advisor stands trial for bribery, abuse of power

Xinhua

HANGZHOU, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- Xiao Yi, former vice chairman of the Jiangxi Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, stood trial at the Intermediate People's Court of Hangzhou in east China's Zhejiang Province on Thursday, accused of taking bribes and abusing his power.

Xiao was charged with accepting money and valuables worth 125 million yuan (about 17.91 million U.S. dollars), according to prosecutors.

He allegedly took advantage of his position to assist individuals on matters related to the contracting of construction projects, the development of business programs and personal promotion between 2008 and 2021, when he held various successive posts.

Prosecutors also accused Xiao of helping enterprises engaged in virtual currency mining activities obtain fiscal subsidies, financial support and electricity supply from 2017 to 2021, causing serious damage to public assets.

The prosecutors, the defendant and his lawyers cross-examined the evidence and gave their respective accounts, a court statement said.

In his final statement, Xiao pleaded guilty and expressed remorse.

The trial was attended by more than 20 people, including lawmakers, political advisors, and members of the media and public.

A verdict will be announced in due course.

