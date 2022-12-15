Top political advisor urges preparation for first session of 14th CPPCC National Committee

Wang Yang, chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, presides over a meeting of the Chairpersons' Council of the 13th CPPCC National Committee in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

BEIJING, Dec. 14 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Yang on Wednesday urged efforts to prepare for the first session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).

Wang, chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, made the remarks while presiding over a meeting of the Chairpersons' Council of the 13th CPPCC National Committee.

Acknowledging the work of the CPPCC National Committee and its standing committee over the past five years, Wang called on them to continue performing their duties well for the rest of the current term, make preparatory efforts to amend the CPPCC Charter and make good preparations for the first session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee.

The meeting reviewed and adopted the draft agenda and schedule of the 25th session of the Standing Committee of the 13th CPPCC National Committee, the draft work report of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee, the draft report on the proposal work, the draft amendment to the CPPCC Charter and several decisions.

The meeting decided to submit the drafts to the 25th session of the Standing Committee of the 13th CPPCC National Committee for deliberation. It also reviewed and approved in principle the consultation plan of the CPPCC National Committee for 2023.

