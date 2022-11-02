Senior political advisors meet to share views on key Party congress spirit

Wang Yang, chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, attends a plenary meeting of the 24th session of the Standing Committee of the 13th CPPCC National Committee, Nov. 1, 2022. A total of 15 members of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee made their remarks. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- The 24th session of the Standing Committee of the 13th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee held a plenary meeting on Tuesday.

Wang Yang, chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, attended the meeting.

Members of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee shared their views on studying and implementing the guiding principles of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

They expressed complete agreement with the grand blueprint charted and plans made at the 20th CPC National Congress on building a modern socialist country in all respects and pledged efforts to work and strive together in unity.

A total of 15 members of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee made their remarks. Among them, Xie Fuzhan said it is a must to uphold the CPC leadership, adhere to the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics, stay committed to developing the whole-process people's democracy, and advance national rejuvenation on all fronts through Chinese modernization.

On behalf of the Central Committee of the Revolutionary Committee of the Chinese Kuomintang, Zhang Xueqiao noted that non-CPC political parties, as participants in governance, ought to improve their capabilities of performing duties.

The meeting was presided over by Ma Biao, vice chairman of the CPPCC National Committee.

