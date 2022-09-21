China's top political advisor commends progress in proposal work

Xinhua) 10:30, September 21, 2022

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, meets with representatives of political advisors who put forward excellent proposals and departments that do a good job handling the proposals, in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

BEIJING, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Yang Tuesday commended the progress achieved by the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in its proposal work and urged further efforts for improvement.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, made the remarks while meeting with representatives of political advisors who put forward excellent proposals and departments that do a good job handling the proposals.

Wang noted that the proposal work is a groundwork and an important way for the CPPCC to fulfill its duty. Wang said thanks to efforts by the 13th CPPCC National Committee, the proposal work's quality and efficiency have been boosted throughout its entire process, achieving new substantial progress.

The consultation principle has been highlighted, the quality of proposal making, handling, and relevant services have been raised, a synergy has formed to handle the proposals, and relevant institutions have improved, said Wang.

Wang stressed efforts to build on experience and make the proposal work better in its role in reflecting public opinion, facilitating sound decision-making, building consensus, and contributing more to the modernization of the country's governance system and capacity.

