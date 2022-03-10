CPPCC members interviewed via video link ahead of closing meeting of annual session

Xinhua) 09:30, March 10, 2022

Members of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) attend an interview via video link ahead of the closing meeting of the fifth session of the 13th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

Jin Penghui, a member of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), attends an interview via video link ahead of the closing meeting of the fifth session of the 13th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

Lin Fanru, a member of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), attends an interview via video link ahead of the closing meeting of the fifth session of the 13th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

Wu Gang, a member of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), attends an interview via video link ahead of the closing meeting of the fifth session of the 13th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)