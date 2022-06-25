China's top political advisor underscores CPPCC's cultural, historical work

Xinhua) 09:23, June 25, 2022

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), addresses the closing meeting of a symposium on the CPPCC's cultural and historical work in Beijing, capital of China, June 24, 2022. The symposium was held from June 23 to 24. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Yang on Friday underscored the work of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) on collecting, preserving and utilizing cultural and historical materials, calling for renewed efforts in this regard.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, made the remarks when addressing the closing meeting of a symposium on the CPPCC's cultural and historical work.

The cultural and historical work of the CPPCC bears the important functions of preserving history, providing a reference point for political work, as well as uniting and educating people, said Wang. He also noted that more efforts ought to be diverted to the study and utilization of cultural and historical materials.

Wang called on all political advisors to actively participate in related work, and urged CPPCC committees at all levels to enhance coordination, so as to create synergy in conducting cultural and historical work.

(Web editor: Meng Bin, Bianji)