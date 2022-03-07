CPPCC members deliver speeches at main venue of video conference of annual session

Xinhua) 16:25, March 07, 2022

Li Daokui, a member of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), delivers a speech at the main venue of a video conference of the fifth session of the 13th CPPCC National Committee in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

Chen Qun, a member of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), delivers a speech at the main venue of a video conference of the fifth session of the 13th CPPCC National Committee in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

Zhang Endi, a member of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), delivers a speech at the main venue of a video conference of the fifth session of the 13th CPPCC National Committee in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

Cai Wei, a member of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), delivers a speech at the main venue of a video conference of the fifth session of the 13th CPPCC National Committee in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

Gao Hongjun, a member of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), delivers a speech at the main venue of a video conference of the fifth session of the 13th CPPCC National Committee in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

