2nd plenary meeting of 5th session of 13th CPPCC National Committee held in Beijing

Xinhua) 10:00, March 07, 2022

The second plenary meeting of the fifth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

