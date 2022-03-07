Advisors suggest promotion of nationwide DNA database to end child trafficking

By Cao Siqi and Fan Wei (Global Times) 08:50, March 07, 2022

In the wake of the tragic trafficking of a woman in Jiangsu Province, human trafficking - especially that of women and children - has became one of the most glaring domestic issues discussed during the ongoing two sessions, with several deputies and advisors calling for the establishment of a nationwide DNA database to resolve the thorny problem.

Liu Jiacheng, a renowned TV drama director in China who is a member of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), submitted a proposal suggesting the establishment of a nationwide DNA database for kindergartens and primary schools as soon as possible.

In recent years, many scholars have paid attention to the full use of DNA technology and the establishment of a DNA database in fighting against child abduction. Places such as Southwest China's Chongqing and East China's Jiangxi Province have already explored the method in previous years, playing a significant role in the country's anti-abduction efforts.

"However, the move should be introduced to the whole country. As children are usually sold to other provinces and regions after being abducted, local police could not access the DNA information registered in their hometowns, which makes it difficult for police to quickly search for the location of the children," Liu told the Global Times on Sunday.

The political advisor suggests the establishment of a nationwide database which requires students in kindergartens and primary schools to register their DNA data when they are enrolled.

The DNA archives will be submitted to the public security department for collective storage into the database. Children who do not have DNA files will not be admitted to schools. When students transfer to another school, they also need to submit their DNA files, the advisor said.

"If some parents reject uploading their children's information, they would be a key target for police to find out whether the children are abducted," Liu said, noting that the database will also make criminals back away from difficulties and play a strong role in preventing abduction.

Liu stressed that the DNA database could only be used for searching for abducted children. "Any leakage or abuse of the data should be harshly punished for infringing on personal privacy," he noted.

"Parents will finally understand if the nationwide database is established, it will be a huge assurance for them to feel free from worry and pain. For those families who are willing to register DNA data but cannot afford the fees, the local government could offer proper subsidies," Liu said.

Gao Yanming, chairman of Hebei Ocean Shipping Company who is also a member of CPPCC National Committee, suggests adding the DNA information of infants and mothers in medical birth certificates and gradually establishing a DNA database for the whole population.

The database could help police find a lost child quickly and put an end to the child-trafficking problem, Gao said.

CPPCC National Committee member Liu Hongyu, a Beijing-based lawyer, suggests a compulsory DNA testing for household registration, or hukou.

According to Liu, under normal circumstances, families of missing women or children would provide their DNA to the police as soon as possible, and further DNA matching would only be possible if there were relevant clues. "We are faced with the problem of finding clues. Therefore, if we can make DNA testing compulsory for household registration, the buyers would be afraid of getting a hukou. In this way, we could eradicate the human-trafficking problem."

China's Ministry of Public Security launched a special campaignfrom March 1 to December 31 to crack down on the trafficking of women and children. A teleconference was held by the public security organs across the country on Wednesday for the deployment of the special actions throughout the year.

The ministry vowed to set up a sound reporting mechanism and mobilize the masses to expose clues related to abductions. For suspected abductees and those seeking their relatives, DNA and other information should be collected as soon as possible to strengthen information analysis and provide strong support for special operations, the ministry said.

Early in 2009, the ministry established the DNA database to fight child trafficking and launched the online platform Tuanyuan (meaning reunion in Chinese) in May 2016. Over the past five years, the platform has helped find more than 4,700 missing children, according to a report from the Xinhua News Agency in June 2021.

