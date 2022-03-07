CPPCC members interviewed via video link ahead of 2nd plenary meeting of annual session

Xinhua) 09:25, March 07, 2022

Hu Wei, a member of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), attends an interview via video link ahead of the second plenary meeting of the fifth session of the 13th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

Members of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) are interviewed via video link ahead of the second plenary meeting of the fifth session of the 13th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

Huang Gairong, a member of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), attends an interview via video link ahead of the second plenary meeting of the fifth session of the 13th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

Wang Guiqi, a member of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), attends an interview via video link ahead of the second plenary meeting of the fifth session of the 13th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

Sun Dehong, a member of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), attends an interview via video link ahead of the second plenary meeting of the fifth session of the 13th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

