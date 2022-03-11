China's top political advisory body wraps up annual session

Xinhua) 08:03, March 11, 2022

The closing meeting of the fifth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 10, 2022. Xi Jinping, Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji, Han Zheng and Wang Qishan attended the closing meeting. Wang Yang presided over the closing meeting and delivered a speech. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

BEIJING, March 10 (Xinhua) -- The annual session of China's top political advisory body concluded Thursday, calling on political advisors to contribute more to building China into a modern socialist country in all respects and realizing the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation.

Chinese leaders Xi Jinping, Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji, Han Zheng and Wang Qishan attended the closing meeting of the fifth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing.

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the CPPCC, presided over the meeting.

A resolution on a work report of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee, a resolution on a report on how the proposals from political advisors have been handled since the previous annual session, a report on the examination of new proposals, and a political resolution on the fifth session of the 13th CPPCC National Committee were approved at the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Wang Yang called on political advisors to center on the 20th CPC National Congress which will be convened in the second half of 2022, and make contributions to a stable and healthy economic environment, social stability and political integrity.

Recognizing the performance of the 13th CPPCC National Committee over the past four years, Wang stressed the importance of improving the capacity for political judgment, thinking, and implementation, and maintaining a high degree of unity with the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core in thinking and action.

Wang asked political advisors to adhere to a people-centered approach in their work, and further improve the quality of consultation, improve the system of consultation, and foster a culture of consultation.

