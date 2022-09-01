Chinese political advisors discuss promotion of exchanges among all ethnic groups
Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, presides over a biweekly consultation session held by the National Committee of the CPPCC, in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)
BEIJING, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese political advisors attending a consultation session in Beijing on Wednesday offered suggestions to promote interactions, exchanges and integration among all ethnic groups, and to strengthen the building of the community for the Chinese nation.
The biweekly session was held by the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China's top political advisory body. Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, presided over the session.
Wang said that promoting interactions, exchanges and integration among all ethnic groups is a significant move to strengthen the great unity among all the Chinese people, and is essential to fostering a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation.
He called for efforts to lay solid theoretical, cultural, economic and social foundations for the building of the community for the Chinese nation.
Nine political advisors and experts made remarks at the session, and over 120 political advisors voiced opinions via a mobile platform.
Proposals included encouraging people in ethnic minority areas to study, visit, work and live in the country's central and eastern regions, and at the same time supporting people in central and eastern regions to visit and invest in ethnic minority areas and help local people.
