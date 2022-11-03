Top Chinese political advisor reiterates need to study key CPC congress

Wang Yang, chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, presides over the closing meeting of the 24th session of the Standing Committee of the 13th CPPCC National Committee, Nov. 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- Wang Yang, China's top political advisor, at a Wednesday meeting reiterated the necessity of studying and implementing the guiding principles of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

Wang, chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, made the remarks while presiding over the closing meeting of the 24th session of the Standing Committee of the 13th CPPCC National Committee.

Wang called on members of the CPPCC to comprehend and implement the guiding principles of the congress in full, and to get a solid grasp of the new ideas, affirmations, plans and requirements the congress has put forth.

He also urged efforts to improve the CPPCC's functions as a specialized consultative body, and enhance its capability to offer suggestions, build consensus and enhance unity.

A resolution on the study and implementation of the guiding principles was adopted at the meeting.

