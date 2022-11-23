China's top political advisor calls for boosted efficiency in performance of duties

Xinhua) 08:29, November 23, 2022

Wang Yang, chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, presides over a meeting of the Chairpersons' Council of the CPPCC National Committee in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

BEIJING, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Yang on Tuesday called for efforts to improve the work evaluation system for political advisors so as to boost the efficiency of the performance of their duties.

Wang, chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, made the remarks while presiding over a meeting of the Chairpersons' Council of the CPPCC National Committee.

The meeting heard a report on the analysis of performance statistics from the 13th CPPCC National Committee members, as well as reports on democratic oversight work delivered by a number of committees under the CPPCC.

It also adopted reports on the democratic oversight of subjects such as advancing elderly-friendly renovation projects in homes and communities, as well as the construction of a modern industrial system in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Addressing the meeting, Wang urged efforts to earnestly study and implement the relevant decisions and requirements outlined by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, continue to raise the capabilities and quality of democratic oversight, and give full play to the CPPCC's role as a special consultative body in state governance.

