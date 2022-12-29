We Are China

Temporary fever clinic put into use in N China's Tianjin

Xinhua) 09:09, December 29, 2022

A medical worker questions about a patient's health conditions from her relative in a temporary fever clinic at Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital of Xiqing District, north China's Tianjin, Dec. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

To meet the needs of fever patients seeking medical treatment and relieve the pressure on fever clinics in medical institutions, a temporary fever clinic was recently put into use at the new campus of Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital of Xiqing District in Tianjin.

The temporary fever clinic is mainly organized by Tianjin Xiqing Hospital, with the medics from Xiqing Hospital and community healthcare institutions in Xiqing District.

Medics work in a temporary fever clinic at Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital of Xiqing District, north China's Tianjin, Dec. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

This photo taken on Dec. 28, 2022 shows a temporary fever clinic at Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital of Xiqing District, north China's Tianjin. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Medical workers treat a patient in a temporary fever clinic at Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital of Xiqing District, north China's Tianjin, Dec. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

A medical worker learns about a patient's health conditions in a temporary fever clinic at Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital of Xiqing District, north China's Tianjin, Dec. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

A patient's relative asks a medical worker about information on hospitalization in a temporary fever clinic at Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital of Xiqing District, north China's Tianjin, Dec. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

