Hurkacz wins Hong Kong International Tennis Challenge
Hubert Hurkacz of Poland serves against Cameron Norrie of Britain during their final at Hong Kong International Tennis Challenge 2022 in Hong Kong, China on Dec. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)
HONG KONG, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- Hubert Hurkacz of Poland used just 65 minutes to beat Cameron Norrie of Britain in straight sets and won the 2022 Hong Kong International Tennis Challenge here on Sunday.
World No. 10 Hurkacz overcame a tough test against China's Wu Yibing in the semifinals on Saturday, setting up a clash against Norrie who outclassed Taylor Fritz of the United States to advance.
Hubert Hurkacz hits a return during the match. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)
In the fully-packed Victoria Park Tennis Stadium, Hurkacz beat Norrie 6-4, 6-4 to clinch the title.
Earlier on Sunday, world No. 9 Fritz saw off Wu 2-1 to finish third.
An exhibition event staged in the Victoria Park Tennis Stadium from December 23-25, the Hong Kong International Tennis Challenge featured three top-20 players alongside Chinese rising stars competing in a singles knock-out format.
