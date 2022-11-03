Highlights of Rolex Paris Masters tennis tournament in France

Xinhua) 10:45, November 03, 2022

Rafael Nadal of Spain returns the ball during the men's singles second round match against Tommy Paul of the United States at the Rolex Paris Masters tennis tournament in Paris, France, Nov. 2, 2022. (Photo by Rit Heize/Xinhua)

Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts after the men's singles second round match against Tommy Paul of the United States at the Rolex Paris Masters tennis tournament in Paris, France, Nov. 2, 2022. (Photo by Rit Heize/Xinhua)

Rafael Nadal (R) of Spain and Tommy Paul (L) of the United States pose before their men's singles second round match at the Rolex Paris Masters tennis tournament in Paris, France, Nov. 2, 2022. (Photo by Rit Heize/Xinhua)

Rafael Nadal of Spain gestures during the men's singles second round match against Tommy Paul of the United States at the Rolex Paris Masters tennis tournament in Paris, France, Nov. 2, 2022. (Photo by Rit Heize/Xinhua)

