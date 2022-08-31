In pics: women's singles first round of 2022 US Open tennis championships
Zheng Qinwen of China hits a return during the women's singles first round match against Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia at the 2022 US Open tennis championships in New York, the United States, Aug. 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)
Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia hits a return during the women's singles first round match against Zheng Qinwen of China at the 2022 US Open tennis championships in New York, the United States, Aug. 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)
Zheng Qinwen of China hits a return during the women's singles first round match against Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia at the 2022 US Open tennis championships in New York, the United States, Aug. 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)
Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia hits a return during the women's singles first round match against Zheng Qinwen of China at the 2022 US Open tennis championships in New York, the United States, Aug. 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)
Zheng Qinwen of China serves during the women's singles first round match against Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia at the 2022 US Open tennis championships in New York, the United States, Aug. 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)
Zheng Qinwen of China celebrates after the women's singles first round match against Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia at the 2022 US Open tennis championships in New York, the United States, Aug. 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)
Wang Xinyu of China hits a return during the women's singles first round match against Linda Fruhvirtova of the Czech Republic at the 2022 US Open tennis championships in New York, the United States, Aug. 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)
Wang Xinyu of China hits a return during the women's singles first round match against Linda Fruhvirtova of the Czech Republic at the 2022 US Open tennis championships in New York, the United States, Aug. 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)
Wang Xinyu of China serves during the women's singles first round match against Linda Fruhvirtova of the Czech Republic at the 2022 US Open tennis championships in New York, the United States, Aug. 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)
Wang Xinyu (L) of China hugs Linda Fruhvirtova of the Czech Republic after their women's singles first round match at the 2022 US Open tennis championships in New York, the United States, Aug. 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)
Yuan Yue of China serves during the women's singles first round match against Jaimee Fourlis of Australia at the 2022 US Open tennis championships in New York, the United States, Aug. 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)
Jaimee Fourlis of Australia hits a return during the women's singles first round match against Yuan Yue of China at the 2022 US Open tennis championships in New York, the United States, Aug. 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)
Yuan Yue of China hits a return during the women's singles first round match against Jaimee Fourlis of Australia at the 2022 US Open tennis championships in New York, the United States, Aug. 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)
Jaimee Fourlis of Australia reacts during the women's singles first round match against Yuan Yue of China at the 2022 US Open tennis championships in New York, the United States, Aug. 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)
Yuan Yue of China serves during the women's singles first round match against Jaimee Fourlis of Australia at the 2022 US Open tennis championships in New York, the United States, Aug. 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)
