China's Zheng reaches first WTA 1000 quarterfinals in Toronto

Xinhua) 10:57, August 13, 2022

TORONTO, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) -- China's rising star Zheng Qinwen reached her first WTA 1000 quarterfinals after beating local favorite Bianca Andreescu 7-5, 5-7, 6-2 at the National Bank Open here on Thursday.

Zheng took the first set after an intense 67 minutes, but she was overturned by Andreescu when leading 5-4 in the second set. In the decider, Zheng dominated to finish the match within three hours.

"I was leading, and I served two double faults in a row. That's hard for me because such an important game, the last set," said Zheng.

"But in the end, I am happy that I got through the pressure and to get this match."

Zheng, who had an impressive run at Roland Garros in May, started her season ranked No. 143 but has already risen to top 51.

The 19-year-old will now face Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic, who was the last year's runner-up.

"Tomorrow will be a tough match, an interesting match. And I would like to challenge myself once again," she said.

"My philosophy is that it doesn't matter who the opponent in front of me is. Just give my best and try to win," Zheng added when talking about her goal at the upcoming US Open. ■

