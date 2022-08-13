Highlights of 2022 National Bank Open tennis tournament

Xinhua) 10:58, August 13, 2022

Zheng Qinwen of China celebrates scoring during the third round of women's singles match between Zheng Qinwen of China and Bianca Andreescu of Canada at the 2022 National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto, Canada, on Aug. 11, 2022. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Zheng Qinwen of China returns the ball during the third round of women's singles match between Zheng Qinwen of China and Bianca Andreescu of Canada at the 2022 National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto, Canada, on Aug. 11, 2022. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Zheng Qinwen of China attends a press conference after the third round of women's singles match between Zheng Qinwen of China and Bianca Andreescu of Canada at the 2022 National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto, Canada, on Aug. 11, 2022. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil celebrates scoring during the third round of women's singles match between Iga Swiatek of Poland and Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil at the 2022 National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto, Canada, on Aug. 11, 2022. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil returns the ball during the third round of women's singles match between Iga Swiatek of Poland and Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil at the 2022 National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto, Canada, on Aug. 11, 2022. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Iga Swiatek of Poland returns the ball during the third round of women's singles match between Iga Swiatek of Poland and Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil at the 2022 National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto, Canada, on Aug. 11, 2022. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Bianca Andreescu of Canada returns the ball during the third round of women's singles match between Zheng Qinwen of China and Bianca Andreescu of Canada at the 2022 National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto, Canada, on Aug. 11, 2022. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Bianca Andreescu of Canada returns the ball during the third round of women's singles match between Zheng Qinwen of China and Bianca Andreescu of Canada at the 2022 National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto, Canada, on Aug. 11, 2022. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

