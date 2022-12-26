We Are China

Economy revitalized in SW China's Chongqing

Xinhua) 09:26, December 26, 2022

People visit Chongqing Department Store in Chongqing, southwest China, on Dec. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Tourists rest at Shancheng Alley of the Jiefangbei business district in Chongqing, southwest China, on Dec. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Tourists buy snacks at the Jiefangbei business district in Chongqing, southwest China, on Dec. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Tourists buy snacks at Shancheng Alley of the Jiefangbei business district in Chongqing, southwest China, on Dec. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

People buy snacks at the Jiefangbei business district in Chongqing, southwest China, on Dec. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

People visit Shancheng Alley of the Jiefangbei business district in Chongqing, southwest China, on Dec. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Tourists visit the Jiefangbei business district in Chongqing, southwest China, on Dec. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Tourists taste local food at Shancheng Alley of the Jiefangbei business district in Chongqing, southwest China, on Dec. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Tourists chat at a teahouse at Shancheng Alley of the Jiefangbei business district in Chongqing, southwest China, on Dec. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Young people are seen on Bayi street of the Jiefangbei business district in Chongqing, southwest China, on Dec. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

