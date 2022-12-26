Economy revitalized in SW China's Chongqing
People visit Chongqing Department Store in Chongqing, southwest China, on Dec. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)
Tourists rest at Shancheng Alley of the Jiefangbei business district in Chongqing, southwest China, on Dec. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)
Tourists buy snacks at the Jiefangbei business district in Chongqing, southwest China, on Dec. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)
Tourists buy snacks at Shancheng Alley of the Jiefangbei business district in Chongqing, southwest China, on Dec. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)
People buy snacks at the Jiefangbei business district in Chongqing, southwest China, on Dec. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)
People visit Shancheng Alley of the Jiefangbei business district in Chongqing, southwest China, on Dec. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)
Tourists visit the Jiefangbei business district in Chongqing, southwest China, on Dec. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)
Tourists taste local food at Shancheng Alley of the Jiefangbei business district in Chongqing, southwest China, on Dec. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)
Tourists chat at a teahouse at Shancheng Alley of the Jiefangbei business district in Chongqing, southwest China, on Dec. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)
Young people are seen on Bayi street of the Jiefangbei business district in Chongqing, southwest China, on Dec. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)
