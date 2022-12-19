Foreign trade of China's Chongqing up 4 pct in Jan-Nov

Xinhua) 10:25, December 19, 2022

CHONGQING, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality saw its foreign trade rise 4 percent year on year to around 748.79 billion yuan (about 107.29 billion U.S. dollars) in the first 11 months of this year, according to local customs.

Chongqing's exports grew 5.2 percent year on year to 487.07 billion yuan, while imports reached 261.72 billion yuan, up 1.7 percent during the period, according to Chongqing Customs.

From January to November, Chongqing's foreign trade with the European Union, the countries along the Belt and Road, and other members of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, went up 3.1 percent, 1.4 percent, and 9.9 percent, respectively, from the same period last year.

Mechanical and electrical products were the municipality's major export items, while imports of integrated circuits, storage components, and metal ore and mineral sands posted strong growth during the period.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)