Xi extends congratulations to new Slovenian president

Xinhua) 10:08, December 24, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday sent a congratulatory message to Natasa Pirc Musar on her assuming office as the president of the Republic of Slovenia.

In his message, Xi pointed out that China-Slovenia relations have maintained steady development in recent years, with their political mutual trust being constantly consolidated, synergy in their development strategies strengthened and practical cooperation in various fields yielding fruitful results.

Xi said he attaches great importance to the development of China-Slovenia relations and is ready to make joint efforts with President Musar to consolidate the traditional friendship between the two countries, deepen exchanges and cooperation in various fields, and lift China-Slovenia relations to a higher level so as to bring benefits to the two countries and their people.

