China vows further judicial protection for traditional medicine intellectual property

Xinhua) 14:23, December 23, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- China's apex court has introduced guidelines on strengthening the judicial protection for intellectual property in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) in all respects.

The 16-article guidelines issued recently by the Supreme People's Court put forth targeted measures regarding major areas and key issues of TCM, providing clear guidance for the adjudicatory work related to TCM intellectual property.

The guidelines vow to beef up the judicial protection of well-known trademarks, traditional brands, and time-honored brands in TCM, and promote the passing down and development of TCM brands.

TCM trademark registrations with an ill will shall be punished according to the law, with malicious litigations to be tackled resolutely, say the guidelines, adding that TCM trademark infringement will be cracked down on harshly.

