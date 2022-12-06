China releases plan to promote online TCM services

Xinhua) 14:23, December 06, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- China has detailed measures to promote the role of information and technology in the development of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025).

By 2025, a TCM information system that works in coordination with China's medical and healthcare mechanism will be established, aiming to bring more benefits and convenience to the public, according to a plan released by the National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine.

The plan encourages the establishment of smart TCM hospitals around the country and the promotion of online TCM pharmacies and medical services.

Flexible inter-hospital patient transfer, mutual recognition and sharing of lab and examination reports and other services will be enhanced among TCM hospitals, according to the plan.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)