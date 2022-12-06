China releases plan to promote online TCM services
BEIJING, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- China has detailed measures to promote the role of information and technology in the development of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025).
By 2025, a TCM information system that works in coordination with China's medical and healthcare mechanism will be established, aiming to bring more benefits and convenience to the public, according to a plan released by the National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine.
The plan encourages the establishment of smart TCM hospitals around the country and the promotion of online TCM pharmacies and medical services.
Flexible inter-hospital patient transfer, mutual recognition and sharing of lab and examination reports and other services will be enhanced among TCM hospitals, according to the plan.
Photos
Related Stories
- Frenchman committed to making traditional Chinese medicine known to more globally
- Community TCM services benefit residents in China's Tianjin
- Experts discuss traditional Chinese medicine quality, digital credit in Macao
- Traditional Chinese medicine gains foothold in 196 countries, regions
- TCM gains popularity among Belt and Road countries
- Senior Chinese legislator calls for closer Belt and Road cooperation on TCM
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.