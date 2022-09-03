Senior Chinese legislator calls for closer Belt and Road cooperation on TCM

Xinhua) 13:28, September 03, 2022

BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- A senior Chinese legislator on Friday called for closer exchanges and cooperation on Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) among countries along the Belt and Road.

TCM exchanges and cooperation have in recent years become a new feature of the high-quality development of the Belt and Road Initiative, enjoying huge potential, said Chen Zhu, vice chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee.

Chen made the remarks when delivering a video speech at the opening ceremony of the fifth Belt and Road Forum for TCM Development.

Chen said China is ready to work with Belt and Road countries to promote the preservation and innovation of TCM, enhance its role in combating the COVID-19 pandemic and jointly build a global community of health for all.

This year's forum is co-hosted by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, the National Administration of TCM, the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries and the Beijing municipal government.

