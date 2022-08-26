Chinese, U.S. experts join symposium on integrating Western, Chinese medicines

Xinhua) 15:35, August 26, 2022

NEW YORK, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- A number of renowned experts and doctors on Thursday participated in a hybrid panel discussion on integrating Western medicine and traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) in the treatment of breast and gynecological oncology as well as female infertility.

Hosted by the Committee of the Medical Collaboration of the Sino-American Friendship Association, the panel drew the participation of over 300 people from the United States, China and other countries.

Panelists shared their practices and insights on how to treat the above-mentioned conditions through integrating Western medicine and TCM.

The event also live-streamed on Facebook and Qihuang Healthcare.cn, allowing the public's access.

With a long history, the philosophy of the TCM has great impacts and enjoys a very bright future, said Zhou Guolin, Science and Technology Counselor of the Chinese Consulate General in New York.

The partnership among healthcare officials, doctors, professors and researchers to discuss unique perspectives between Western and Chinese medicines is important in exploring various treatment options, said New York State Governor Kathy Hochul in a letter to organizers of the event.

"As we continue to work together to develop a more supportive healthcare system and a healthier world, it is vital as we continue these conversations," Hochul said.

The TCM is gradually gaining popularity in the United States with acupuncture widely accepted by major healthcare programs and the number of practitioners of Taijiquan (Tai Chi) on the rise.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)