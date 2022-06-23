China to improve traditional Chinese medicine workforce
China is looking to enhance its traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) workforce by ramping up efforts on multiple fronts, according to a document released by relevant authorities.
The document was jointly released by the National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, and the National Health Commission.
The document proposed a number of measures including improving TCM education, providing TCM personnel with better payment, and improving the assessment of their performances.
In the meantime, the document also called on medical personnel who specialize in Western medicine to study TCM and integrate their knowledge in the two fields.
By 2025, all urban community health centers and rural township health clinics ought to have their own TCM division and personnel, so that residents can enjoy convenient access to TCM services, noted the document.
