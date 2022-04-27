Nearly 10,000 TCM medics aid Shanghai's COVID-19 fight

Xinhua) 11:38, April 27, 2022

SHANGHAI, April 26 (Xinhua) -- A total of 9,285 medics from traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) institutions in 20 provinces have joined the fight against the recent COVID-19 resurgence in Shanghai, official figures show.

TCM hospitals in Shanghai alone have dispatched over 2,000 medics to participate in the management of 28 temporary hospitals for COVID-19 treatment, said Huang Luqi, deputy head of the National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine.

The TCM teams offer acupuncture, massage and other non-drug therapies, in addition to herbal decoctions and ready-made medicines.

Huang said the combination of TCM and Western medicine will be enhanced further to reduce hospital stays and the death rate of COVID-19 patients.

