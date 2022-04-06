TCM, proved effective against COVID-19, is recommended by WHO

CGTN) 16:24, April 06, 2022

Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) is found to be effective against COVID-19 by experts from the World Health Organization (WHO), which recommended combining TCM with existing treatments in a report.

The report, published on WHO's website after an expert meeting to evaluate TCM's effectiveness in treating COVID-19, suggests TCM is a safe approach and can reduce the risk of progression from mild-moderate to severe cases.

The three-day meeting was held online, and 21 international experts participated. They reviewed the results of 12 randomized controlled trials related to the TCM treatment, and then wrote the report.

Further data shows TCM may shorten the time for viral clearance, and early application may result in better clinical outcomes. But evidence on the benefit for severe cases is limited and further evaluation is needed.

The report recommended TCM interventions to the COVID-19 control system of WHO members. China's way of combining TCM with modern medicine is also recommended.

