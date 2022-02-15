TCM shines at Beijing 2022

February 15, 2022

A 100-square-meter room which displays elements of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) culture, located in the media center of the ongoing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, has become popular with journalists from home and abroad.

Photo shows TCM elements displayed on a screen. (Photo/Xinhua)

The TCM culture and experience spaces have been established especially for the Winter Olympics. Media sources have indicated that Beijing 2022 is the first world-level sporting event that prominently highlights TCM.

Three TCM drugs and three prescriptions to treat COVID are exhibited at the Chinese Medicine Culture Space in the main media center. An official with the China Academy of Chinese Medical Sciences (CASMS) said in addition to the TCM drugs and prescriptions on display, other TCM medicines and prescriptions also play a role in COVID prevention and treatment.

The CASMS led the effort in designing and constructing the Chinese Medicine Culture Space. “We hope to present a traditional, modern and innovative TCM culture to the world,” said the CASMS official.

“Through the application of modern technologies, TCM has shown innovation, and is currently aiming to continue its high level of development. Similarly, by building the Chinese Medicine Culture Space, we followed the same philosophy. TCM never rejects advanced technology, instead it has employed various forms of modern technology in order to continue its development ,” said the official.

International media workers, including those from the Olympic Broadcasting Services, the BBC, and TV Asahi, visited the Chinese Medicine Culture Space frequently. According to the center’s staff members, many international journalists have come to learn about TCM culture and experience Taijiquan at the Chinese Medicine Culture Space, with some asking to receive acupuncture treatment.

People practice Taijiquan in the Chinese Medicine Culture Space. (Photo/Xinhua)

In addition to the Chinese Medicine Culture Space, the Olympic villages in the Beijing and Yanqing competitions zones of Beijing 2022 have both established TCM experience centers.

“The TCM elements here are very amazing. We received cupping therapy and Chinese acupressure during training, which proved their efficacy,” said several Brazilian athletes who were experiencing TCM in the Olympic Village in Beijing.

“We’ve assigned nearly 100 medical workers from our affiliated hospitals to provide medical and health services to the athletes, including conducting nucleic acid tests, carrying out emergency medical rescue, and providing TCM nutrition advice to the athletes,” said an official with the CASMS.

