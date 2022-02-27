Traditional Chinese Medicine applied in lastest resurgence of COVID-19 in Inner Mongolia

Xinhua) 11:13, February 27, 2022

Pharmacists make traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) at the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 25, 2022. Amid the lastest resurgence of COVID-19, the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine has been engaging in the fight against the disease by applying TCM. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

A pharmacist weighs ingredients to produce traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) at the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 25, 2022. Amid the lastest resurgence of COVID-19, the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine has been engaging in the fight against the disease by applying TCM. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

A pharmacist weighs ingredients to produce traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) at the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 25, 2022. Amid the lastest resurgence of COVID-19, the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine has been engaging in the fight against the disease by applying TCM. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

A pharmacist checks ingredients to produce traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) at the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 25, 2022. Amid the lastest resurgence of COVID-19, the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine has been engaging in the fight against the disease by applying TCM. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

Dcotors enter prescription information of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) at the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 25, 2022. Amid the lastest resurgence of COVID-19, the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine has been engaging in the fight against the disease by applying TCM. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

Pharmacists make traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) at the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 25, 2022. Amid the lastest resurgence of COVID-19, the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine has been engaging in the fight against the disease by applying TCM. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

A pharmacist makes traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) at the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 25, 2022. Amid the lastest resurgence of COVID-19, the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine has been engaging in the fight against the disease by applying TCM. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

A pharmacist packs traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) at the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 25, 2022. Amid the lastest resurgence of COVID-19, the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine has been engaging in the fight against the disease by applying TCM. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Bianji)