TCM used to fight against COVID-19 in S China's Sanya

Xinhua) 08:32, August 22, 2022

A pharmacist puts a bottle containing concentrated herbal granules into a machine to dispense traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) at a "mobile TCM pharmacy" in Sanya, south China's Hainan province, Aug. 20, 2022. Following the latest COVID-19 resurgence, twelve makeshift hospitals and three designated hospitals in Hainan province have used TCM to fight the virus. More than 10,000 doses of TCM decoction are delivered to patients from the hospitals every day. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

A pharmacist takes a bottle containing concentrated herbal granules to prepare traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) doses at a "mobile TCM pharmacy" in Sanya, south China's Hainan province, Aug. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Pharmacists prepare Chinese herbal medicine at the Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital of Sanya City in Sanya, south China's Hainan province, Aug. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

A pharmacist makes traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) decoction at the Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital of Sanya City in Sanya, south China's Hainan province, Aug. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

