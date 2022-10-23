Experts discuss traditional Chinese medicine quality, digital credit in Macao

MACAO, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) -- Experts from China and overseas have gathered online and offline at the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) to discuss the quality control and digital credit of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM).

At the two-day forum from Friday to Saturday, the State Key Laboratory of Quality Research in Chinese Medicines under the Macao University of Science and Technology established a digital center in partnership with an institute involving experiencing the treatment of traditional Chinese medicine.

The institute had signed agreements with plantations and local governments in several Chinese provinces on digital credit services of natural resources, aiming to use digital technologies and artificial intelligence to improve TCM quality control during the manufacturing process.

Wang Xijun, director of the Specialty Committee of TCM Pharmacognosy under the World Federation of Chinese Medicine Societies, said he expected this event will boost the development of TCM pharmacognosy and help solve key issues concerning TCM development.

