Tuesday, September 27, 2022

Traditional Chinese medicine gains foothold in 196 countries, regions

(Ecns.cn) 09:03, September 27, 2022

China has expedited the expansion of the international presence of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) over the past decade, with the practice now spread to 196 countries and regions, according to the National Administration of TCM.

