Frenchman committed to making traditional Chinese medicine known to more globally

People's Daily Online) 09:53, November 17, 2022

Philippe Cousté works in his office. (Photo/Li Yifan)

Philippe Cousté is a French national who moved to Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province over a decade ago to learn traditional Chinese medicine (TCM).

Cousté, who has always been passionate about the ancient form of healthcare, currently serves as the deputy curator of a TCM museum for dermatologic therapy in the city.

Philippe Cousté reads a TCM book. (Photo/Gao Cheng)

Cousté said TCM is like a gene that has been passed down in his family. His grandfather started studying the ancient system of health and wellness in 1935, and his father, who's also a doctor, kept learning and using it in his medical practice.

Cousté's bond with TCM has been forged since his childhood. It motivated him to come to China for systematic TCM studies, which further strengthened his knowledge of the discipline. .

In China, the Frenchman married his wife whose father is also a TCM practitioner.

Photo shows Philippe Cousté and his wife. (Photo/Li Yifan)

The connection of two medical families triggered further exchanges between Western medicine and TCM, Cousté said, adding that he aspired to make TCM and traditional Chinese culture known to the world.

Philippe Cousté introduces herbal medicines in the museum he works for. (Photo/Li Yifan)

"TCM is well received by more and more people from overseas, who consider the herbs used in TCM 'gifts' from nature," said Cousté.

"One of my friends in France who suffers from a skin disease is on the mend after receiving a systemic therapy by my father-in-law," he added.

Cousté noted that acupuncture, massage, and cupping therapy are quite popular for their immediate effects.

"Trying is believing," said Cousté, "so I always send products with herbal ingredients to my friends."

Philippe Cousté checks the herbs in the museum he works for. (Photo/Gao Cheng)

He often invites his foreign friends to the museum, where they can appreciate the variety of Chinese herbal medicines showcased alongside detailed introductions in both Chinese and English. In 2019, he invited some 30 middle school students from France to his museum and showed them the charm of TCM.

"Expats in China, just like me, are willing to tell the whole world what the country is really like with personal experiences," said Cousté, adding that he will work harder to make TCM go overseas.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)