Enjoying delicious food an essential part of Winter Solstice

(People's Daily App) 15:34, December 22, 2022

Thursday marks Dongzhi, or Winter Solstice, the 22nd solar term of the year. It is the day when night is the longest.

For many Chinese people living in the northern part of the country, dumplings are an indispensable tradition on this day. In the south, instead of dumplings, tangyuan, or glutinous rice dumplings are a must for many families. Click the video to learn more.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)