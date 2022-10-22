China's solar term "First Frost" to fall on Sunday

Xinhua) 15:11, October 22, 2022

This photo taken on Oct. 18, 2022 shows morning dew on a plant in Yankou Town, Guang'an City of southwest China's Sichuan Province. First Frost, also known as Shuangjiang, is one of the 24 solar terms of the Chinese lunar calendar and will fall on Oct. 23 this year. (Photo by Xia Junlin/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 16, 2022 shows hoarfrost on a plant in Shangri-La, Deqen Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. First Frost, also known as Shuangjiang, is one of the 24 solar terms of the Chinese lunar calendar and will fall on Oct. 23 this year. (Photo by Yu Fuquan/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 14, 2022 shows a dandelion in Xigang Town, Tengzhou City of east China's Shandong Province. First Frost, also known as Shuangjiang, is one of the 24 solar terms of the Chinese lunar calendar and will fall on Oct. 23 this year. (Photo by Li Zhijun/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 18, 2022 shows frost on a plant at a forest park in Qingzhou City of east China's Shandong Province. First Frost, also known as Shuangjiang, is one of the 24 solar terms of the Chinese lunar calendar and will fall on Oct. 23 this year. (Photo by Wang Jilin/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 17, 2022 shows rain drops hanging on a chrysanthemum in Lijiang City of southwest China's Yunnan Province. First Frost, also known as Shuangjiang, is one of the 24 solar terms of the Chinese lunar calendar and will fall on Oct. 23 this year. (Photo by Zhao Qingzu/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Wu Chaolan)