Calendar for Chinese 24 Solar Terms: Grain Buds

Grain Buds is the eighth of the 24 solar terms and the second solar term of summer, succeeding the Start of Summer. This year, it falls on May 21. As its name suggests, it is the period of time when grains are beginning to ripen, but are not quite fully there yet.

In terms of climate, during the Grain Buds period, summer falls throughout the whole country. The temperature difference between northern and southern areas narrows further, while precipitation increases. Overall, the climate is hot, humid and rainy.

Traditions

Waterwheel God worship

This is an old custom in some rural areas. According to legend, the Waterwheel God is a white dragon. During the Grain Buds season, people place offerings such as fish and incense on the waterwheel. There will be a cup of water in all sacrifices, which will be poured into the field, wishing the plentitude of irrigation water.

Celebrating the birthday of the silkworm goddess

Legend has it that the day of Grain Buds is also the birthday of the silkworm goddess. Throughout history, China's farming culture has had particular customs, primarily "men plowed the fields and women wove cloth". In the south, people mainly weave silk, which is produced by silkworms. Therefore, silkworm rearing is a prosperous industry in rural areas of southern China, especially in Jiangsu and Zhejiang provinces.

Diet

Common sow-thistle

As written in the Book of Zhou more than 1,000 years ago: the day of Grain Buds is the day of the common sow-thistle. Fresh and nutritious, common sow-thistle has the function of clearing heat, cooling the blood and detoxifying the body. Some people boil it and leave it to cool to make a cold dish. Some pickle it with yellow rice soup for a fresh tasting dish. Others squeeze its bitter juice after boiling it to make soups, stuffing or noodles.

Sponge gourd

During the Grain Buds season, sponge gourds have absorbed enough rainwater and are full of juice, so it is the best time for them to be eaten. When frying it together with green soybean, the dish will be bright green in color, while clear and crisp in flavor. The softness of green soybean and the mildness of sponge gourd is a perfect combination.

