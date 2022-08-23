Calendar for Chinese 24 Solar Terms: End of Heat

Chushu, or the End of Heat, falls on August 23 this year. As the 14th of the 24 solar terms in the Chinese Lunar Calendar, it reflects the end of the hot summer period.

The Chushu period will witness a change in temperature, as China starts to cool down for autumn. During this time, it will still be hot during the day but cooler in the mornings and evenings. According to traditional Chinese Medicine, people should pay attention to the balance between the yin and yang in the body, and wear suitable clothing during the day.

It's also suggested that rest and diet change accordingly. Getting enough sleep is very important, and taking an afternoon nap will help avoid fatigue while enhancing the body's natural defenses. Spicy or fried food together with the upcoming autumn dryness could be harmful, so traditional Chinese Medicine suggests going for light meals full of vitamins and protein, which are meant to be better for the stomach and spleen.

People in China often take a short vacation out of the city to welcome in the Chushu period. Another ancient tradition is to light lotus-shaped lanterns to float down the river.

For fishermen, Chushu is the start of harvest season as the summer fishing ban is lifted. A grand festival is generally held to welcome in the fishing season.

What to eat during Chushu?

Duck

It is a tradition for people to eat duck during Chushu. Duck helps eliminate the heat in the human body. There are various ways to cook duck, which include sliced duck, lemon duck, ginger duck, roast duck, lotus leaf duck, and walnut duck. Beijing has retained this tradition; people usually buy Chushu Lily duck during this solar term.

Tomatoes

Tomato contains abundant vitamin C that is thought to prevent the common cold. Another substance called lycopene in tomatoes is a natural pigment that turns tomatoes red, which also repairs oxidative damage and helps soften blood vessels.

Snow fungus and pear stew

Steep snow fungus in water at room temperature and cut pears into slices of 0.5 centimeters thick. Put the ingredients into a pot then stew for several minutes and serve it hot or cold. Add sugar to taste.

Snow fungus, also called silver ear fungus or white jelly mushroom, is traditionally used in sweet dishes in Chinese cuisine. While tasteless, it is valued for its viscous texture as well as its supposed medicinal benefits. Pears are a good source of dietary fiber and a good source of vitamin C. Snow fungus and pear stew might provide relief and prevent coughs, asthma and constipation.

