Calendar for Chinese 24 Solar Terms: Autumn Equinox

The Autumn Equinox, or “Qiufen” in Chinese, the 16th of the 24 solar terms in the Chinese Lunar Calendar, falls on September 23 this year. During this period, autumn colors can be seen in many parts of China. China's "Chinese Farmers’ Harvest Festival" is held on the same day to celebrate the harvest season.

Qiufen is the midpoint of autumn. From here on, days will be shorter and nights will be longer in the Northern Hemisphere.

Worshiping the moon

In the past, Qiufen was the day for people to worship the moon. However, the specific date of Qiufen was unfixed, so the “moon-worship day” was rescheduled for the Mid-Autumn Day, when the moon was at its brightest and roundest.

Eating wild amaranth

Villagers in southern China will pick and eat wild amaranth, a typical autumn vegetable, to clear the liver and intestines and keep healthy.

Standing eggs on end

It is believed that the autumn equinox is a perfect time to standing eggs on end, because people have more responsive mind and agile act.

Blessing farmers with cattle-plowing paintings

Folk rap talkers will bless farmers with a good harvest, and farmers in response will buy cattle-plowing paintings from the rappers for auspicious omen.

Flying kites

In ancient times, people did not have good medical resources. So to pray for health, they wrote their medical issues on paper kite. When the kite was in the air, people would cut off the string to let the paper kite float away, symbolizing the flying away of diseases.

