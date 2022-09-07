Calendar for Chinese 24 Solar Terms: White Dew

On September 7, we arrive at the solar term called White Dew, or Bailu in Chinese, the 15th solar term of the year. White Dew indicates the real beginning of cool autumn. The temperature declines gradually and vapors in the air often condense into white dew on the grass and trees at night.

More often, Bailu refers in particular to the day when the sun is at the celestial longitude of 165°, and is celebrated in the lead up to Mid-Autumn Festival. As autumn kicks in, Chinese people will celebrate the year's harvest, which typically includes a family reunion including a feast of delicate food.

Did you know all of these facts about Bailu?

Gathering the white dew

Back in the old days, gathering the white dew from plants was a prevalent tradition among Chinese people. According to The Compendium of Materia Medica (also know as Bencao Gangmu), a Chinese herbology volume written by Li Shizhen over 400 years ago, white dew can be used as a beverage, which has a cooling effect on the body. Li wrote that it can also heal minor illnesses. White dew tea, which is picked at this time of year, serves as a healthy beverage, primarily when you use white dew to boil the leaves.

Eating longans

In the southern parts of China, especially in Fujian Province, people tend to eat longans at this time of year, as they believe the fruit can bring good luck to their descendants, as well as calming nerves and curing conditions such as insomnia.

Worshiping Yu the Great

Yu the Great (c. 2123-2025 BC) was a legendary ruler in ancient China who was famed for his introduction of flood control, his establishment of the Xia dynasty which inaugurated dynastic rule in China, as well as his moral character. Every year when it comes to White Dew, fishermen in Jiangsu and Zhejiang provinces will hold a week-long ceremony to worship Yu the Great, hoping he can bring luck and wealth to them.

White Dew Sayings

There are several sayings concerning White Dew, such as 鸿雁来，玄鸟归，which means the geese and swallows will fly south for the winter. These sayings explicitly explain that winter is not far behind White Dew.

