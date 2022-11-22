Calendar for Chinese 24 Solar Terms: Minor Snow

Minor Snow, or "Xiaoxue" in Chinese, is the 20th of the 24 traditional Chinese solar terms. It is the second solar term of winter, and indicates that snow is about to arrive.

From this solar term onwards, people in south China will begin to feel the coming of winter. With the weather becoming increasingly cold, people wait expectantly for the first snow.

Eating glutinous rice cakes

Smell of the baked glutinous rice cakes will easily evoke fond memories for people from southern China. The cakes are made in round shape to celebrate the family reunion and pray for a bountiful harvest and prosperous year.

Eating more porridge and soup

Eating more porridge and soup in winter is good for your health. For instance, wheat porridge can nourish the heart, while radish porridge can improve digestion and reduce phlegm that often arrives with the changing weather. Soups also help keep people healthy and can improve the immune system.

Drinking more water

During the winter months, it is highly recommended to drink a cup of warm water on an empty stomach in the early morning. In this way, blood viscosity can be reduced, and cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases can be prevented. During Minor Snow, honey water, white radish water and pear water are excellent choices, as honey water can moisten dryness and help detoxify, white radish water can clear heat, while pear can moisten the lungs and relieve stubborn coughs.

Stay warm

From this solar term onwards, the northeast wind will blow more frequently. The weather is cold, but not yet too cold. Therefore, many people may forget to put on their hats and scarves, which leaves them more likely to catch a cold. If one wants to keep healthy, they should change their clothes in accordance with the weather.

