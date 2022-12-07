Calendar for Chinese 24 Solar Terms: Major Snow

Falling on December 7 this year, Major Snow, also known as "Da Xue" in Chinese, is the 21st solar term of the Chinese lunar year and the third solar term of winter.

Major Snow indicates the start of the midwinter season. As its name implies, Major Snow reflects the phenomenon of precipitation, indicating the time and intensity of snowfall. During this period, the weather gets colder, and the days become shorter.

In some areas, cured meats become a seasonal specialty on the day of Major Snow. This is a way for people to store meat over the winter months and for the Lunar New Year.

As the saying goes, "Minor Snow freezes the earth, and Major Snow freezes the river." During Major Snow, many rivers begin to freeze, and people go ice-skating with friends and family.

During Major Snow, people often eat lotus root, which can clear away heat in the chest and prevent dryness-heat. Cooked lotus root can nourish the stomach and replenish the spleen. Oranges and grapefruit are also in season during this time. Rich in vitamins, they help to strengthen the body's immunity during the flu season.

People are suggested to keep their feet clean and dry, and wash and massage their feet every day to stay healthy. Also, drinking a bowl of warm porridge in the morning is an excellent way to nourish the stomach.

